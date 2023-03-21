HK, mainland to resume high-speed rail services from April 1
High-speed rail services between Hong Kong and Chinese mainland cities will resume full service from April 1, Hong Kong's MTR Corp said on Tuesday.
The services have been restricted for the past three years due to COVID-19.
