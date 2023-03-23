China renews 'blue alert' for rainstorms

China's national observatory on Thursday renewed a blue alert for rainstorms in some southern regions of the country.

From 8pm Thursday to 8pm Friday, heavy rain is expected to lash parts of Hunan, Jiangxi, Zhejiang, Fujian, Guangxi and Guangdong, according to the National Meteorological Center.

Some areas will see torrential rain with over 60mm of hourly precipitation, accompanied by thunderstorms, gales and hail.

The center has asked relevant government departments to make preparations for the heavy rain, adding that schools should take appropriate measures for the safety of students.

Drivers should remain cautious about flooding and traffic jams and the drainage systems in cities, farmlands and fishponds should be properly checked, according to the center.

China has a four-tier, color-coded weather warning system, with red representing the most severe warning, followed by orange, yellow and blue.