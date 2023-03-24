Traditional Chinese medicine intensive courses conclude for Cambodian talents

A three-week seminar on acupuncture and Tuina remedial massage conducted by traditional Chinese medicine experts for Cambodian medical talents concluded successfully on Friday.

Attended by 20 medical personnel from the Cambodia-China Friendship Preah Kossamak Hospital, the seminar was focused on the basic theories and operational methods of acupuncture, moxibustion and Tuina, as well as TCM nursing techniques.

Held at the hospital's Chinese medicine clinic in Phnom Penh, the seminar was part of a project carried out by the Second Affiliated Hospital of Anhui University of Traditional Chinese Medicine to train senior talents in acupuncture and Tuina remedial massage in developing countries.

Participants said that they have gained a better insight into the TCM treatment techniques after completing the courses.

Kong Longchhorvyvann, a 53-year-old nurse at the Cambodia-China Friendship Preah Kossamak Hospital, said she had learned both theories and practices in the seminar, saying that it was really useful for her skill.

"I have gained a better insight into TCM patient care and treatment methods," she told Xinhua. "I will share this knowledge with my colleagues and students as well as use it to treat patients at the hospital."

Longchhorvyvann also expressed her gratitude to Chinese TCM experts for presenting acupuncture techniques and Tuina remedial massage to her and other colleagues at the hospital.

So Sokchea, a 38-year-old kidney transplant specialist at the Cambodia-China Friendship Preah Kossamak Hospital, said the courses had provided him a lot of experience in treating patients without using modern medicine.

"For me, I will use these techniques to help develop medical sector in our country," he told Xinhua. "I think these TCM techniques, together with the use of modern medicine, will make our treatment of patients more effective."

Men Panha, a 33-year-old diabetes specialist at the Cambodia-China Friendship Preah Kossamak Hospital, said TCM massage or acupuncture could help most of the patients to recover from their illnesses.

"I will use this skill to treat patients together with modern medicine, so the treatment will be more effective," she told Xinhua.

Panha said that TCM could cure a number of issues such as osteoporosis, insomnia, infertility, pain, chronic cough, bronchial asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, and interstitial lung disease.