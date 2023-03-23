Chinese FM expounds on Xi's state visit to Russia

Xi's visit has caught worldwide attention, and is widely regarded as a major and far-reaching event in global geopolitics, Qin said.

Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Qin Gang on Wednesday briefed the media on Chinese President Xi Jinping's state visit to Russia.

Xi's trip has also demonstrated China's global image as a peace builder, manifested China's role and responsibility as a major country, Qin noted, adding that it will bring more stability to the complex international situation and help build a multipolar world and push for more democratic international relations.

During Xi's visit, the two heads of state held long-time and in-depth strategic communication over relevant major issues, Qin said, noting that President Xi has stressed that China pursues an independent foreign policy of peace, and has always made its own judgments independently based on the merits of the matter.

China and Russia, Qin said, should work together to steer and promote global governance in a direction that meets the expectations of the international community and promote the building of a community with a shared future for mankind.

Qin recalled that Xi first proposed the vision of building a community with a shared future for mankind during a speech delivered at the Moscow State Institute of International Relations 10 years ago, adding that over the past decade, this vision has gained resonance and support from a growing number of countries.

The principal contradiction in today's world is not at all a so-called "democracy vs autocracy" played up by a handful of countries, but a struggle between development and containment of development, and between global justice and power politics, Qin said, noting that faced with rising unilateralism and hegemonism, it is all the more valuable for China and Russia to consolidate and strengthen strategic coordination.

Qin said China and Russia are committed to promoting a multipolar world and greater democracy in international relations, which meets the demand for upholding international equity and justice, and fits in well with building a community with a shared future for mankind.

It represents the right direction of the progress of the times and the development of history, and is beyond the scope of bilateral relations and of global significance, he added.

The high level of mutual trust between the two heads of state provides strategic guidance and a strong political guarantee for China-Russia comprehensive strategic partnership of coordination for a new era, Qin said.

During the visit, Russian President Vladimir Putin and President Xi held long-time, sincere, friendly and fruitful talks, said Qin. The prime minister, the deputy prime ministers and almost all Cabinet members of the Russian Federation participated in relevant activities, he added.

The Russian side has repeatedly said that Xi's choosing Russia as his first foreign visit destination following his re-election as Chinese president fully reflects the special nature of Russia-China relations in the new era and has historical significance for the future development of the bilateral relationship, Qin said.

Russia looks forward to close coordination and cooperation with the new Chinese government, strengthening exchanges in various fields and at all levels, and promoting new and greater development in practical cooperation in areas like trade, investment, energy and cross-border transportation as well as in people-to-people and cultural exchanges between the two sides, he added.

During the visit, Xi and Putin signed the Joint Statement of the People's Republic of China and the Russian Federation on Deepening the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership of Coordination for the New Era, and a Joint Statement of the President of the People's Republic of China and the President of the Russian Federation on Pre-2030 Development Plan on Priorities in China-Russia Economic Cooperation, making plans and arrangements for the development of bilateral relations and cooperation in various fields in the next stage, Qin said.

The two sides signed a number of bilateral cooperation documents in the fields of agriculture, forestry, basic science, market oversight and media, he said.

Both countries reiterated that they will continue to support each other on issues involving each other's core interests and jointly resist attempts of interference by external forces in internal affairs, he added.

Just as what Xi has stressed, consolidating and developing China-Russia relations is a strategic choice made by Beijing based on China's own fundamental interests and the general trend of world development, which will not be changed or swayed because of a particular moment or event, Qin said.

Facing the new circumstances, China and Russia are committed to promoting their comprehensive strategic partnership of coordination, which will not only benefit the people of the two countries, but also make new contributions to human development and progress, Qin said.

During his visit, President Xi and President Putin had a candid and in-depth exchange on the Ukraine crisis, Qin added.

President Xi pointed out that as long as all parties embrace the vision of common, comprehensive, cooperative and sustainable security, and pursue equal-footed, rational and results-oriented dialogue and consultation, they will find a reasonable way to resolve the Ukraine crisis.

The Russian side reaffirmed its commitment to resuming peace talks as soon as possible, and welcomed China's willingness to play a positive role for the political and diplomatic settlement of the Ukraine crisis.

President Xi's visit is a historic journey of friendship, cooperation and peace, and another successful practice of Xi Jinping Thought on Diplomacy, Qin said.