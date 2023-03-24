Northwestern city promotes tourism in Shanghai

The city of Wuzhong, in northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, outlines a number of tourist promotions in Shanghai. The initiatives hope to boost tourism in the area.

From food festivals to marathons, Wuzhong City in northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region mapped out its cultural and tourist events for the whole year in Shanghai on Friday, to fuel its tourism recovery in the post COVID-19 era.

A marathon will be held in the city in April, together with a Chinese noodle expo, as well as a morning tea food culture festival. A Yellow River culture and tourism festival is scheduled between April 26 and May 19, the China Tourism Day.

From April, culture and tourism consumption coupons worth 2 million yuan (US$292,848) will be distributed, covering everything from high-speed railway tickets, hotels and minsu (Chinese version of B&B), tourist attractions, catering, and more. Tourist consumption subsidies will also be delivered, the Wuzhong City Culture, Tourism, Sports, Radio and Television Bureau announced in Shanghai.

Wuzhong, crowned as "a pearl of the Yellow River," features diverse landscapes from natural scenery such as rivers, deserts, plains, wetlands, valleys and grasslands, to historic and cultural sites like the ancient Great Wall spreading over 400 kilometers. There are also castles and an old pagoda cluster.

It boasts the magnificent Gobi Desert, enchanting rural pastors, and a variety of morning tea delicacies and grape wineries.

The Qingtongxia Yellow River Grand Canyon Tourist Area, Qingtong Ancient Town and Dayu Culture Garden are located in Wuzhong.

Known as a city for foodies, Wuzhon's lamb, fried dough twist, ramen and babao tea with "eight treasures" like red dates and goji berries are famous.

