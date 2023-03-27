﻿
Chinese vice president meets Honduran foreign minister

Chinese Vice President Han Zheng met with Honduran Foreign Minister Eduardo Reina on Monday in Beijing.
Chinese Vice President Han Zheng (right) met with Honduran Foreign Minister Eduardo Reina on Monday in Beijing.

Chinese Vice President Han Zheng met with Honduran Foreign Minister Eduardo Reina on Monday in Beijing.

Han conveyed Chinese President Xi Jinping's cordial greetings and best wishes to Honduran President Xiomara Castro.

President Xi Jinping attaches great importance to China-Honduras relations and welcomes President Castro to visit China as soon as possible to jointly draw a blueprint for bilateral relations, Han said.

The establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Honduras meets the trend of the times, and is in line with the fundamental interests of the two countries and the two peoples, Han said.

China stands ready to work with Honduras to carry out exchanges concerning state governance, and welcomes Honduras to join the Belt and Road cooperation to turn complementary strengths into the energy of comprehensive cooperation, he added.

China is willing to work with Honduras to enhance coordination and cooperation in international affairs, jointly safeguard the interests of developing countries and build a community with a shared future for humanity, said Han.

Reina conveyed President Castro's sincere greetings to President Xi Jinping and said President Castro is willing to visit China as soon as possible.

It is a historic step taken by Honduras and China to establish diplomatic ties, said Reina, adding that the Honduran side will uphold the one-China principle, learn from China's successful development experience, and deepen practical cooperation with China to benefit the two peoples.

Source: Xinhua
