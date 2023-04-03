European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen to visit China
As agreed between China and the European Union, the President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen will visit China from April 5 to 7, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning announced on Monday.
Source: Xinhua Editor: Wang Qingchu
