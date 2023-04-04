﻿
News / Nation

Circumstances should dictate whether to wear masks: expert

SHINE
  18:47 UTC+8, 2023-04-04       0
With no uniform regulations, China's chief epidemiologist advises individuals consider personal circumstances and surroundings when deciding whether or not to wear face masks.
SHINE
  18:47 UTC+8, 2023-04-04       0
Circumstances should dictate whether to wear masks: expert
Imaginechina

Not all people wear face masks on a Metro train in Shanghai on April 3.

Individuals should decide whether or not to wear face masks according to their personal circumstances and where they are, according to Wu Zunyou, chief epidemiologist at the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

Wu said in a Weibo post on Saturday that there are currently no uniform regulations on mask-wearing across the country.

Wu's comments came as the latest figures from the Chinese CDC show a significant decline in COVID-19 cases. As of March 30, the daily number of positive nucleic acid tests nationwide had dropped to below 3,000, a level not seen since October 2022, and the number of deaths among COVID-19 patients in hospitals had remained at zero for several weeks.

According to the World Health Organization's latest report on the global COVID-19 situation as of March 29, the number of new cases reported each week had dropped to less than 100,000 for the first time since March 2020, while the number of weekly deaths had dropped to below 1,000. These figures indicate that the pandemic may be coming to an end.

In addition to the decline in COVID-19 cases, the CDC's monitoring of influenza cases in hospitals across China shows that the number of flu cases has stabilized over the past three weeks and is expected to further decrease as temperatures increase.

While there are no uniform regulations on mask-wearing, Wu provided guidance on different situations in which individuals might choose to wear masks. He advised continuing to wear masks in crowded and poorly ventilated places, during medical consultations, and in households that contain elderly or immuno-compromised individuals.

In parks, streets, communities and other open spaces, masks were not required, Wu said.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
Weibo
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     