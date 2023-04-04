China's vice commerce minister meets with Australian trade official

Chinese Ministry of Commerce Vice Minister Wang Shouwen and Elizabeth Ward, deputy secretary of the Australian Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade, met in Beijing.

Chinese Ministry of Commerce Vice Minister Wang Shouwen and Elizabeth Ward, deputy secretary of the Australian Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade, met in Beijing on Monday to prepare for the next meeting between the two countries' trade ministers.

Wang noted that the Chinese and Australian economies are highly complementary, and there is great potential for economic and trade cooperation, according to a statement released by the commerce ministry on Tuesday.

China is concerned about Australia's stricter scrutiny of Chinese companies investing and doing business in Australia, as well as its trade relief measures against Chinese goods. China hopes that Australia will handle relevant cases objectively and fairly, take relevant measures prudently, and provide a fair, open and non-discriminatory business environment for Chinese companies, Wang said.

Wang pointed out that the China-Australia economic and trade relationship is at an important juncture of stabilizing and improving. Both sides should strengthen communication and coordination, properly address their respective concerns through bilateral or multilateral channels, and expand cooperation in areas such as energy transformation, new energy, and digital trade to inject more vitality into China-Australia economic and trade cooperation.

Ward stated that Australia attaches great importance to its economic and trade relations with China. The two countries have maintained close communication in the economic and trade field in recent times and worked to address their respective concerns, which Australia appreciates.

Australia is committed to promoting trade and investment liberalization and facilitation, adhering to an open investment policy, and treating companies from all countries, including China, equally. She expressed her willingness to continue to resolve differences through candid dialogue and enhance confidence in promoting economic and trade cooperation between the two sides.

Both sides also exchanged views on regional and multilateral cooperation issues such as the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) and WTO reform.