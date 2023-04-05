French President Emmanuel Macron arrives in Beijing for state visit
At the invitation of Chinese President Xi Jinping, French President Emmanuel Macron arrived in Beijing on Wednesday afternoon for a state visit to China through Friday.
Macron will also visit Guangzhou, the capital city of south China's Guangdong Province.
