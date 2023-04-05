China marks Qingming Festival, eco-friendly tomb sweeping gaining ground

Statistics from the regional civil affairs department reveal that eco-friendly burials have been performed for 3,052 deceased individuals in Yinchuan so far.

Imaginechina

Zhao Jun (pseudonym) picks a flower and takes a handful of soil home from the cemetery where his grandmother is buried every Qingming Festival, or Tomb-Sweeping Day, which falls on Wednesday this year.

"It makes me feel like she is here for me," said Zhao, who hails from Yinchuan in northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region. "My grandma is part of this land, in the flowers and the soil."

Looking at the eco-friendly burial area with its green lawns, blooming flowers and lush pines and cypresses, he cannot help thinking about his struggle four years ago.

"Grandma wanted everything to be simple and to return to nature peacefully. After a discussion, my parents and I chose a tree burial, but some relatives objected strongly, with some even accusing us of being unfilial or trying to save money," Zhao said.

Greener burials

Funerals are of great importance in China, with the "luxury" of funerals and tombs once being used as a standard to evaluate the filial piety of the deceased's descendants.



The funerals of those who died of old age, like Zhao's grandmother, were often grand affairs.

"Promoting eco-friendly burials is part of funeral reform, which embodies social, ideological and cultural progress, and is of great significance to environmental protection and green development work," said You Jianqing, an official from Ningxia's civil affairs department.

In Ningxia, those who choose green burials, such as lawn burials, tree burials and sea burials, which do not involve land or involve less land and use fewer non-degradable materials, can enjoy a one-time grant ranging from 2,000 yuan (about 291 US dollars) to 5,000 yuan as well as a reduction in basic funeral expenses.

Statistics from the regional civil affairs department reveal that eco-friendly burials have been performed for 3,052 deceased individuals in Yinchuan so far. The city has subsidized 24.15 million yuan in basic funeral service fees for cremation.

After her mother's death, Wang Qian (pseudonym) followed her wishes and buried part of her ashes in the flower beds in Fushouyuan cemetery in Yinchuan. The remaining ashes were made into a spar necklace.

"It's one of our innovative products. The spar consists of 100 percent ashes and is made using high temperature and high pressure melting technology," said Lin Yi, executive deputy general manager of Fushouyuan cemetery.

Lin said the cemetery introduced the spar necklace in 2019, serving over 200 customers thus far. "Green burials have become more acceptable through scientific and technological innovation."

More eco-friendly tomb sweeping

Over the years, eco-friendly tomb sweeping in various forms has gained more ground during Qingming, the traditional Chinese festival that pays tribute to the dead and is a time for people to worship their ancestors.



In the days near this year's festival, the Beijing All Buddha Cemetery of Overseas Chinese has invited teachers and students from famous conservatories in Beijing to perform gentle live music, providing soothing sounds for mourners.

"With the accompaniment of violin music, mourning the deceased has become elegant and warm," a Beijing resident who visited the cemetery said.

At the Babaoshan Funeral Home in Beijing, staff slowly place paper cranes and paper boats carrying blessings into a small pool. The paper is degradable and made of water-soluble wood pulp, with the characters printed with food-grade pigments.

Compared with the Chinese traditions of burning joss paper and setting off firecrackers, water-soluble paper floating is safer and more environmentally friendly, the funeral home said.

People in the Chaoshan region of south China's Guangdong Province have a long tradition of worshipping their ancestors. "This year's Qingming Festival will embrace crowds of people returning home for the tomb sweeping, and we began relevant work last month," said Huang Bingzhuang, deputy director of the civil affairs bureau in the city of Shantou.

Shantou's Xiang'an Yongjiu cemetery has launched an appointment service on its official WeChat account to provide more convenience to mourners as they arrange their visiting times.

"Also, local authorities have encouraged the public through media platforms to present fruits and flowers instead of burning paper money," Huang said.

"In the process of ancestor worship, people cherish and appreciate the past while placing their hope in the future," said Huang. "We hope that by advocating for eco-friendly tomb sweeping, the excellent Chinese traditional culture can be propelled forward."