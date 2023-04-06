﻿
News / Nation

China's top legislature issues statement on meeting between US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, Tsai Ing-wen

Xinhua
  08:47 UTC+8, 2023-04-06       0
The move has gravely violated the one-China principle and the provisions of the three China-US joint communiques.
Xinhua
  08:47 UTC+8, 2023-04-06       0

The Foreign Affairs Committee of the National People's Congress, China's top legislature, on Thursday issued a statement in response to the meeting between US congressional members including House Speaker Kevin McCarthy and the Taiwan leader Tsai Ing-wen in the United States. The following is the full text of the statement:

On April 6, in disregard of China's strong opposition and solemn representation, US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy and other congressional members insisted on meeting with Tsai Ing-wen, who is on a "transit" trip through the United States. The move has gravely violated the one-China principle and the provisions of the three China-US joint communiques, seriously breached international law and the basic norms governing international relations, and severely undermined China's sovereignty and territorial integrity. China's National People's Congress firmly opposes and strongly condemns the move.

There is but one China in the world, and Taiwan is an inalienable part of China's territory. The Government of the People's Republic of China is the sole legal government representing the whole of China. A series of international law documents, including the Cairo Declaration and the Potsdam Proclamation, have clarified China's sovereignty over Taiwan. Taiwan has no other status in international law than being part of China. The action of McCarthy, the third highest-ranking official of the US government, has seriously broken the commitment made by the United States to China on the Taiwan question and sent seriously wrong signals to separatist forces seeking "Taiwan independence." It has trampled on historical facts and justice and damaged international rule of law.

China's sovereignty and territorial integrity brooks no violation or separation. The Anti-Secession Law, formulated and enacted by the National People's Congress, has clear stipulations on major issues, including adhering to the one-China principle, deterring secessionist activities seeking "Taiwan independence" and opposing interference by external forces in the Taiwan question. Any schemes for "using Taiwan to contain China" and for supporting or conniving "Taiwan independence" separatist forces are doomed to fail. Any acts "seeking independence by soliciting foreign support" and undermining national reunification are bound to be brought to justice.

The Taiwan question is at the very core of China's core interests, the bedrock of the political foundation of China-US relations, and the first red line that must not be crossed in China-US relations. We resolutely oppose all forms of official interaction between the United States and Taiwan. We sternly urge the US government and Congress to stop distorting, obscuring and hollowing out the one-China principle, cease the adventurist act of crossing the red line, and stop undermining the political foundation of China-US relations.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     