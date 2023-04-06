﻿
News / Nation

Ma Ying-jeou hails mainland's development, calls for cross-Strait cooperation

Xinhua
  09:03 UTC+8, 2023-04-06       0
Ma visited a city management center in the Pudong New Area, where he learned about efforts to apply information technology to improve urban governance and management.
Xinhua
  09:03 UTC+8, 2023-04-06       0
Ma Ying-jeou hails mainland's development, calls for cross-Strait cooperation
Xinhua

Ma Ying-jeou, former chairman of the Chinese Kuomintang party, visits Yangshan Deep-water Port in Shanghai on April 5, 2023.

Ma Ying-jeou, former chairman of the Chinese Kuomintang party, has spoken highly of the mainland's development during his recent visit.

"I found that the mainland is developing very fast in various respects, some of which we hadn't even dreamed of, so to speak," said Ma, calling for more cross-Strait cooperation.

Ma arrived in Shanghai on Wednesday. He visited a city management center in the Pudong New Area, where he learned about efforts to apply information technology to improve urban governance and management.

Before Shanghai, Ma has led a group of Taiwan students visiting several cities on the mainland in recent days, including Nanjing, Wuhan, Changsha and Chongqing.

In the city of Changsha, Hunan Province, they visited a factory of a private enterprise that donated machinery equipment to help disaster relief efforts in Taiwan, which was hit hard by a typhoon in 2009.

Learning that six young people from Taiwan have internships on a Hunan television program, Ma expressed his expectation that they would grasp the opportunity and work hard to promote cross-Strait cultural exchanges.

Ma also learned about a logistics network in the city of Chongqing.

According to Ma's itinerary, he will visit Fudan University and other places in Shanghai on Thursday, and will conclude his maiden visit to the mainland and return to Taiwan on Friday.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
Pudong
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     