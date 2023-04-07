Man punished for spreading fake news about technology company

A man in southwest Sichuan Province has been punished by police for spreading fake information about a technology company online and caused a public stir.

According to a statement from Deyang police, Chen Zhilong had never worked at any China Electronics Technology Group Corporation (CETC) subsidiary or affiliated company.



After being rejected for a job at the company, Chen created two WeChat groups to make it seem as though he was a CETC employee and fabricated multiple chat records with falsified names and photos to vent his frustration about the company.

Chen has been detained for questioning in line with the law, the police said.

