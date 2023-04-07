﻿
News / Nation

China to improve bus lane management to boost efficiency

Xinhua
  17:38 UTC+8, 2023-04-07       0
China plans to improve the management of its bus lanes to increase road efficiency, the Ministry of Public Security said on Friday.
Xinhua
  17:38 UTC+8, 2023-04-07       0

China plans to improve the management of its bus lanes to increase road efficiency, the Ministry of Public Security said on Friday.

Starting from June 1, the ministry will adjust the time slots for buses running on the bus lanes according to the type of roads, traffic conditions and the frequency of buses, Li Jiangping, head of the ministry's traffic management bureau, said at a press conference.

On the precondition of ensuring buses run on time, local authorities are encouraged to allow shuttle buses and school buses to run on the bus lanes during time slots dedicated to buses according to local conditions, Li said.

The move will take into consideration both the passage of buses and the utility rate of roads, Li said, adding that the country boasts over 18,000 kilometers of bus lanes.

The ministry said it will also build additional bus lanes and take strict action against those who illegally occupy bus lanes.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Qian Tong
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     