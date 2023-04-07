China to improve bus lane management to boost efficiency

China plans to improve the management of its bus lanes to increase road efficiency, the Ministry of Public Security said on Friday.

China plans to improve the management of its bus lanes to increase road efficiency, the Ministry of Public Security said on Friday.

Starting from June 1, the ministry will adjust the time slots for buses running on the bus lanes according to the type of roads, traffic conditions and the frequency of buses, Li Jiangping, head of the ministry's traffic management bureau, said at a press conference.

On the precondition of ensuring buses run on time, local authorities are encouraged to allow shuttle buses and school buses to run on the bus lanes during time slots dedicated to buses according to local conditions, Li said.

The move will take into consideration both the passage of buses and the utility rate of roads, Li said, adding that the country boasts over 18,000 kilometers of bus lanes.

The ministry said it will also build additional bus lanes and take strict action against those who illegally occupy bus lanes.