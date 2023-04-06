﻿
Unique accommodations offer homes away from home in Lishui City

Hu Min
Hu Min
  18:54 UTC+8, 2023-04-06
Rural minsu in picturesque mountain resort are bed and breakfasts with Chinese characteristics.
﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  18:54 UTC+8, 2023-04-06       0
Unique accommodations offer homes away from home in Lishui City
Ti Gong

Rural minsu stand out against the natural beauty of Lishui.

Lishui City in east China's Zhejiang Province has been stepping up efforts to develop itself as a mountain leisure tourist resort destination with rural minsu (the Chinese version of bed and breakfasts) in the spotlight, the city's culture and tourism authorities said on Thursday.

The neighboring city is blending its fashionable rural environment with an East-meets-West approach in its development of minsu, many of which form a cluster in southwest Zhejiang, the Lishui Culture, Radio and Television, Tourism and Sports Bureau said in a warm-up campaign prior to launching a tourism promotion in Shanghai scheduled for Saturday.

Unique accommodations offer homes away from home in Lishui City
Ti Gong

Lishui's minsu nestle among the area's mountains.

Visitors can sleep under starry skies and beside mountain streams, wake to birdsong among the surrounding trees, enjoy fine wines and savor delicious cuisines cooked by Michelin-starred chefs using local ingredients.

Exhibitions of work from avant-garde artists are displayed at local minsu in ancient villages, enabling guests to experience modern art alongside a return to nature and an idyllic lifestyle.

Those needing an escape from their fast-paced urban concrete-jungle lifestyles are particularly welcome as the area can provide a "home away from home" for urban dwellers, bureau officials said.

Lishui's spring tourist activities have been unveiled, and include stream trekking, camping, outdoor picnics and hiking, with yoga and spa facilities nestled among the picturesque mountains.

Ideal for a convenient weekend getaway from Shanghai, Lishui is home to the Yunhe terraced rice fields and the Xiandu scenic area.

Unique accommodations offer homes away from home in Lishui City
Ti Gong

Adventurous visitors can get a birds-eye view of Lishui.

Source: SHINE
﻿
Top ﻿
     