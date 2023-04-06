Xi holds trilateral meeting with Macron, von der Leyen

Reuters

Chinese President Xi Jinping held a trilateral meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen in Beijing on Thursday.

Xi pointed out that the concurrent visit to China by Macron and von der Leyen demonstrates the positive desire of the European Union to grow relations with China and advances the common interests of China and the EU.

In a complex and volatile world beset by the protracted Ukraine crisis, faltering global recovery, volatile financial markets and growing difficulties facing developing countries, China and the EU need to stay committed to dialogue and cooperation, uphold world peace and stability, foster common development and prosperity, promote human progress, and address global challenges together, Xi said.

Noting that this year marks the 20th anniversary of the China-EU comprehensive strategic partnership, Xi said China is prepared to work with the EU to set the right direction and tone for China-EU ties, fully resume exchanges at all levels, revitalize mutually-beneficial cooperation in various fields, and overcome disturbances and challenges, thus injecting fresh impetus into China-EU relations and global peace, stability and prosperity.