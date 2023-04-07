﻿
Ma Ying-jeou concludes visit to mainland

  14:26 UTC+8, 2023-04-07
A delegation led by Ma Ying-jeou, former chairman of the Chinese Kuomintang party, left for Taiwan from Shanghai on Friday, concluding their visit to the Chinese mainland.
Senior officials of the Taiwan Work Office of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and CPC Shanghai Municipal Committee saw the delegation off at the airport.

Ma arrived in Shanghai on March 27. His itinerary on the mainland included Nanjing, Wuhan, Changsha, Chongqing and Shanghai.

During his trip, Ma visited the Sun Yat-sen Mausoleum in Nanjing, the Memorial Hall of the Victims in Nanjing Massacre by Japanese Invaders, the tomb of his grandfather in the county of Xiangtan in Hunan Province, and led a group of Taiwan students to Wuhan University, Hunan University and Fudan University for communication and exchange activities.

﻿
