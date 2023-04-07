Taiwan question is not about democracy: Chinese spokesperson

Using the Taiwan question to contain China are highly dangerous and will get nowhere, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson said Friday.

The Taiwan question is not about democracy and such moves of supporting "Taiwan independence" separatist forces in the name of democracy and using the Taiwan question to contain China are highly dangerous and will get nowhere, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson said Friday.

Spokesperson Mao Ning made the remarks at a press briefing when asked to comment on one argument prevailing in the United States and some other countries that it is not quite right for China to claim sovereignty over the "island democracy" of Taiwan, and that defending Taiwan is defending Taiwan's democracy.

"The Taiwan question is not about democracy, but about China's sovereignty and territorial integrity," said Mao, adding that Taiwan is an inalienable part of China's territory.

The sovereignty and territory of China have never been divided and shall never be divided, she said.

Some countries hype up the false narrative of "democracy versus autocracy," connive at and support "Taiwan independence" separatist forces in the name of democracy, and use the Taiwan question to contain China. "Such moves are highly dangerous and will get nowhere," Mao said.

"The future of Taiwan lies in China's reunification, and the wellbeing of the people in Taiwan hinges on the rejuvenation of the Chinese nation," she said, adding that the difference in systems across the Strait is not a barrier to reunification or an excuse for division.

Peaceful reunification and the "one country, two systems" policy takes Taiwan's realities into full account and helps Taiwan achieve longstanding peace and stability after reunification. It is the basic principle for resolving the Taiwan question and the best way to realize national reunification, Mao said.