﻿
News / Nation

Chinese researchers make new progress in rice heterosis

Xinhua
  18:11 UTC+8, 2023-04-07       0
Chinese researchers recently made a breakthrough in rice heterosis, providing further insight into the molecular mechanism and the prediction of heterosis in rice.
Xinhua
  18:11 UTC+8, 2023-04-07       0

Chinese researchers recently made a breakthrough in rice heterosis, providing further insight into the molecular mechanism and the prediction of heterosis in rice.

Researchers from the Rice Research Institute under the Guangdong Academy of Agricultural Sciences generated five F1 hybrids (the first filial generation hybrids), including four showing better-parent heterosis and one showing mid-parent heterosis, and performed the transcriptomic and methylomic analysis.

They found and preliminarily confirmed an index that can effectively predict the heterosis level of F1 generations of different materials, which laid a foundation for efficient breeding of new hybrid rice combinations with strong heterosis.

Transcriptomic results also showed that most of the differentially expressed genes shared in the four better-parent hybrids were significantly enriched in terms of molecular function and the additive and dominant effects played a crucial role in rice heterosis.

The researchers published their findings in the Plant Journal.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Qian Tong
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     