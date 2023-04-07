﻿
News / Nation

China's foreign exchange reserves rise in March

Xinhua
  19:07 UTC+8, 2023-04-07       0
China's foreign exchange reserves came in at 3.1839 trillion U.S. dollars at the end of March, up 1.62 percent from a month earlier.
Xinhua
  19:07 UTC+8, 2023-04-07       0

China's foreign exchange reserves came in at 3.1839 trillion U.S. dollars at the end of March, up 1.62 percent from a month earlier, according to the State Administration of Foreign Exchange on Friday.

The foreign exchange regulator attributed the increase in foreign exchange reserves to the combined impact of currency translation and asset price changes.

Affected by monetary policy and expectations of major economies, the U.S. dollar index fell, and the prices of global financial assets climbed last month, the regulator said.

It added that China's foreign exchange reserves are expected to stay generally stable as the country has solid economic foundations and broad prospects for development.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Qian Tong
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     