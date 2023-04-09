Nantong showcases culture and attractions

Nantong in neighboring Jiangsu Province signed eight cultural and tourism projects worth more than 5 billion yuan (US$727 million) in Shanghai over the weekend .

Nantong in neighboring Jiangsu Province signed eight cultural and tourism projects worth more than 5 billion yuan (US$727 million) in Shanghai over the weekend as the city showcased its intangible cultural heritage, tourism allure and mouth-watering delicacies.

These projects cover digital culture, boutique hotels, industrial tourism and immersive experiences. Eight travel agencies in Shanghai signed agreements with the Nantong City Administration of Culture, Radio and Television and Tourism to organize tourists to the city at the same time.

At the landmark Nanjing Road Pedestrian Mall in Huangpu District, 16 booths displaying Nantong's intangible cultural heritage items such as paper cuts, Banyao kite, Hai'an pyrograph and Rudong redwood carving were set up.

Hai'an flower drum, Rugao puppet, and Rudong acrobatics were performed.

Targeting an emerging tourist destination of the Yangtze River Delta region, Nantong has developed a number of new cultural tourism programs such as the town of Zhang Qian, named after a diplomat who served as an imperial envoy to the world outside China, and the first phase of Tianhaidao Hotspring City in recent years.

A batch of new tourist attractions such as an ice and snow paradise and Qidong Tangyunlongwan Hotspring Town will open in Nantong this year.

The city is home to Langshan Mountain National Forest Park, Haohe River scenic area, Tangzha Ancient Town where Zhang founded a cotton mill, a cradle of China's modern national industry, and the China Abacus Museum, the largest of its kind in the world.

