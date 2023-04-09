﻿
News / Nation

Nantong showcases culture and attractions

﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  20:25 UTC+8, 2023-04-09       0
Nantong in neighboring Jiangsu Province signed eight cultural and tourism projects worth more than 5 billion yuan (US$727 million) in Shanghai over the weekend .
﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  20:25 UTC+8, 2023-04-09       0
Nantong showcases culture and attractions
Ti Gong

The booths on Nanjing Rd E. to promote Nantong in neighboring Jiangsu Province

Nantong in neighboring Jiangsu Province signed eight cultural and tourism projects worth more than 5 billion yuan (US$727 million) in Shanghai over the weekend as the city showcased its intangible cultural heritage, tourism allure and mouth-watering delicacies.

These projects cover digital culture, boutique hotels, industrial tourism and immersive experiences. Eight travel agencies in Shanghai signed agreements with the Nantong City Administration of Culture, Radio and Television and Tourism to organize tourists to the city at the same time.

At the landmark Nanjing Road Pedestrian Mall in Huangpu District, 16 booths displaying Nantong's intangible cultural heritage items such as paper cuts, Banyao kite, Hai'an pyrograph and Rudong redwood carving were set up.

Nantong showcases culture and attractions
Ti Gong

Sachets showcased at a booth.

Hai'an flower drum, Rugao puppet, and Rudong acrobatics were performed.

Targeting an emerging tourist destination of the Yangtze River Delta region, Nantong has developed a number of new cultural tourism programs such as the town of Zhang Qian, named after a diplomat who served as an imperial envoy to the world outside China, and the first phase of Tianhaidao Hotspring City in recent years.

A batch of new tourist attractions such as an ice and snow paradise and Qidong Tangyunlongwan Hotspring Town will open in Nantong this year.

The city is home to Langshan Mountain National Forest Park, Haohe River scenic area, Tangzha Ancient Town where Zhang founded a cotton mill, a cradle of China's modern national industry, and the China Abacus Museum, the largest of its kind in the world.

Nantong showcases culture and attractions
Ti Gong

An inheritor of Nantong's intangible cultural heritage displays skills in Shanghai over the weekend.

Nantong showcases culture and attractions
Ti Gong

A puppet show in Shanghai.

Nantong showcases culture and attractions
Ti Gong

Paper cuts works on display.

Nantong showcases culture and attractions
Ti Gong

Nantong's intangible cultural heritage items on display.

Nantong showcases culture and attractions
Ti Gong

The market was popular.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
Yangtze River
Huangpu
Nanjing Road
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     