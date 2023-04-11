Xi inspects south China's Guangdong Province

Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, on Monday inspected south China's Guangdong Province.

He first went to the city of Zhanjiang, where he visited a mariculture base, an area of mangrove forests, a port, and a water resource allocation project.

Xi learned about efforts in developing marine aquaculture, strengthening the protection of mangrove forests, boosting transportation infrastructure connectivity, advancing the collaborative development of Guangdong with its neighboring island province of Hainan, and optimizing water resource allocation.