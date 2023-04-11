Brazilian president to visit China: FM spokesperson
15:43 UTC+8, 2023-04-11 0
President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva of the Federative Republic of Brazil will pay a state visit to China from April 12 to 15.
15:43 UTC+8, 2023-04-11 0
As agreed between China and Brazil, President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva of the Federative Republic of Brazil will pay a state visit to China from April 12 to 15, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying announced on Tuesday.
Source: Xinhua Editor: Wang Qingchu
Special Reports