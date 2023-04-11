﻿
News / Nation

Italy eyes more trade cooperation as guest country of honor at 3rd CICPE

Xinhua
  22:19 UTC+8, 2023-04-11       0
Italy on Tuesday unveiled a dazzling pavilion at the ongoing third China International Consumer Products Expo (CICPE), eyeing more China-Italy trade cooperation.
Xinhua
  22:19 UTC+8, 2023-04-11       0
Italy eyes more trade cooperation as guest country of honor at 3rd CICPE
IC

The exhibitors are putting the goods on the shelves. The third third China International Consumer Products Expo (CICPE) will be held in Haikou, Hainan Province, from April 10 to 15.

Italy on Tuesday unveiled a dazzling pavilion at the ongoing third China International Consumer Products Expo (CICPE), eyeing more China-Italy trade cooperation.

As the guest country of honor at this year's CICPE, currently being held on the resort island of Hainan, Italy built the pavilion in an area of about 1,800 square meters and has 147 brands participating in the expo – both figures more than double that of last year's edition.

Maria Tripodi, Italian undersecretary of state to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, said that the expo marks a new phase of opening up with international communication and that she expects Italian participants to win applause and recognition from the Chinese market.

With a rising influence, the CICPE has provided a new platform for global goods and services to enter the Chinese market and a channel for Chinese consumer products to the world, said China's Minister of Commerce Wang Wentao at the opening ceremony of the third CICPE.

Also at the ceremony, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni stressed the bilateral consensus to enhance China-Italy trade ties and boost global economic recovery through joint efforts.

This is also why Altagamma, an Italian foundation of luxury brands, attended this year's CICPE. Altagamma has brought 75 of its members to the expo, including car manufacturers Maserati and Lamborghini, and coffee giant Illycaffe.

"Since this year Italy is the guest country of honor, our expectation is to have the opportunity to stage the beauty of our products and to make everybody understand where we come from," noted Stefania Lazzaroni, general manager of Altagamma.

"It's a very special opportunity at this Hainan expo to reinforce this message, and to establish new connections," Lazzaroni added.

Lazzaroni's words were echoed by Paolo Bazzoni, chairman of the China-Italy Chamber of Commerce.

Bazzoni said that China is of great importance to Italian enterprises, and participating in the expo generates more opportunities for Italian brands to enter China and start more businesses in the huge Chinese market.

Italy also set up a booth for the China-Italy Chamber of Commerce at the expo, displaying Italian products like jewelry, garments, accessories, and gelato machines.

Since signing a Memorandum of Understanding on the Belt and Road Initiative between China and Italy in March 2019, bilateral relations have been notably strengthened. In 2022, the total trade volume between China and Italy hit 77.9 billion US dollars, up 5.4 percent year on year.

The third CICPE, which kicked off on Monday in Haikou, will last until April 15. Over 3,300 brands joined the expo, and more than 1,000 products will make their debut.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
Lamborghini
Maserati
Belt and Road Initiative
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     