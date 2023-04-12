China issues revised rules for military recruitment

The new regulation focuses on recruiting more high-caliber soldiers, standardizing and optimizing conscription procedures, and improving the system's efficiency.

A set of revised rules regarding military recruitment has been released by the State Council and the Central Military Commission, aiming to provide institutional guarantees for consolidating national defense and building strong armed forces.

The new regulation, with 74 articles in 11 chapters, focuses on recruiting more high-caliber soldiers, standardizing and optimizing conscription procedures, and improving the system's efficiency.

The document will come into effect on May 1, 2023.