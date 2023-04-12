Hong Kong's airport keeps title of world's busiest cargo hub in 2022

Hong Kong International Airport (HKIA) has once again been named the world's busiest cargo airport in 2022, handling a total of 4.2 million tons of cargo during the year.

Hong Kong International Airport (HKIA) has once again been named the world's busiest cargo airport in 2022, handling a total of 4.2 million tons of cargo during the year, according to the latest data released by Airports Council International (ACI).

HKIA retained the top position in 2022 despite ongoing geopolitical tensions and disruptions to global trade and supply chains that caused a decrease in overall air cargo volume globally, the Airport Authority Hong Kong said Tuesday.

An array of projects are currently underway to enhance air cargo services at HKIA, in parallel with the expansion into a three-runway system.

Despite the impact brought to the global aviation industry by the pandemic, HKIA's cargo performance has consistently remained strong over the past few years, leveraging its extensive network and high efficiency, said Chairman of Airport Authority Hong Kong Jack So.

"As air traffic continues to recover worldwide, coupled with the completion of various new cargo facilities at HKIA, we will continue to work with our business partners to consolidate HKIA's role as the world's leading air cargo hub," he said.