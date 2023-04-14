﻿
News / Nation

4th UN World Data Forum to be held in east China's Hangzhou

Xinhua
  15:38 UTC+8, 2023-04-14       0
The 4th United Nations World Data Forum will be held in Hangzhou, the capital of east China's Zhejiang Province, from April 24 to 27.
The 4th United Nations World Data Forum will be held in Hangzhou, the capital of east China's Zhejiang Province, from April 24 to 27, China's statistical authorities said Thursday.

The forum will take place both offline and online, and will focus on data innovation and cooperation, exploring data's value, improving data credibility and building a sound data ecology, said Kang Yi, head of China's National Bureau of Statistics.

More than 1,600 representatives from over 130 countries and regions will attend the forum on-site, while online activities will attract more than 7,000 participants, Kang told a press conference.

Kang said during the forum, the United Nations is expected to release a revised version of the Cape Town Global Action Plan for Sustainable Development Data to better coordinate, produce and use sustainable development data.

First held in 2017, the forum aims to provide a platform for exchanges between global data producers and users, with a focus on sustainable development.

