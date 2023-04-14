﻿
News / Nation

China deports 351,000 foreigners for illegal entry, stay, work over 5 years

Xinhua
  14:56 UTC+8, 2023-04-14       0
Over the past five years, Chinese authorities have dealt with 528,800 foreigners who illegally entered, stayed or worked in the country, deporting 351,000 of them.
Xinhua
  14:56 UTC+8, 2023-04-14       0

Over the past five years, Chinese authorities have dealt with 528,800 foreigners who illegally entered, stayed or worked in the country, deporting 351,000 of them, the National Immigration Administration said in a statement Friday.

Since China launched reforms of its immigration administration system in 2018, relevant authorities have nabbed about 287,000 people suspected of violating the country's border management rules, the administration said.

It said that immigration administration agencies, as well as police nationwide, have cracked 70,200 cases involving criminal offenses in this regard over the five years.

These measures have helped maintain national security and a sound entry-exit order, thus serving the high-standard opening up and high-quality development of China, the statement said.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Ying
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     