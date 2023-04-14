Uruguay foreign minister to visit China from April 16 to 20
Francisco Bustillo Bonasso, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Oriental Republic of Uruguay, will pay a visit to China from April 16 to 20.
At the invitation of State Councilor and Foreign Minister Qin Gang, Francisco Bustillo Bonasso, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Oriental Republic of Uruguay, will pay a visit to China from April 16 to 20, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin announced on Friday.
Source: Xinhua Editor: Zhu Qing
