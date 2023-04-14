Liaoning lures Shanghai visitors with new tour routes, cultural projects

Ti Gong

With free admissions to world cultural heritage sites, new spring outing routes and cultural projects, northeast China's Liaoning Province is attracting Shanghai residents with combined incentives.

More than 3,000 free tickets to UNESCO World Heritage Sites including the Shenyang Palace Museum, Zhaoling and Fuling, and scenic areas such as Qipanshan Ice and Snow World and Benxi Wunu Mountain scenic area, are being distributed to Shanghai residents via travel agencies and promotional events.

The Shenyang Imperial Palace was built in 1625 when Nurhaci, regarded as the founding father of the Qing Dynasty (1644-1911), was in power and it is the only existing royal palace in China outside of the Forbidden City in Beijing.

Ti Gong

More than 30 spring travel routes in Shenyang, capital city of Liaoning, were unveiled on Thursday at the same time.

One of the routes combines the Shenyang Botanical Garden (Shenyang Expo Garden), Shenyang Bird Island, Fuling, an imperial mausoleum, and Paiqing Mountain Villa, which features folk customs and traditional cultural experiences. The route will allow tourists to enjoy Shenyang's spring scenery and explore its history and culture, the city's cultural and tourism authorities said in Shanghai.

Cultural and tourist projects worth 12.7 billion yuan (US$1.85 billion) were signed in Shanghai to promote the connectivity of the Shenyang Modern Metropolitan Area comprising seven cities, the Shenfu Reform and Innovation Demonstration Zone and the Yangtze River Delta region.

Ti Gong