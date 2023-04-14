﻿
News / Nation

Liaoning lures Shanghai visitors with new tour routes, cultural projects

﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  18:53 UTC+8, 2023-04-14       0
Liaoning Province signs cultural and tourist projects worth 12.7 billion yuan in Shanghai.
﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  18:53 UTC+8, 2023-04-14       0
Liaoning lures Shanghai visitors with new tour routes, cultural projects
Ti Gong

Shenyang Palace Museum is a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

With free admissions to world cultural heritage sites, new spring outing routes and cultural projects, northeast China's Liaoning Province is attracting Shanghai residents with combined incentives.

More than 3,000 free tickets to UNESCO World Heritage Sites including the Shenyang Palace Museum, Zhaoling and Fuling, and scenic areas such as Qipanshan Ice and Snow World and Benxi Wunu Mountain scenic area, are being distributed to Shanghai residents via travel agencies and promotional events.

The Shenyang Imperial Palace was built in 1625 when Nurhaci, regarded as the founding father of the Qing Dynasty (1644-1911), was in power and it is the only existing royal palace in China outside of the Forbidden City in Beijing.

Liaoning lures Shanghai visitors with new tour routes, cultural projects
Ti Gong

Visitors take photographs at Qipanshan Ice and Snow World

More than 30 spring travel routes in Shenyang, capital city of Liaoning, were unveiled on Thursday at the same time.

One of the routes combines the Shenyang Botanical Garden (Shenyang Expo Garden), Shenyang Bird Island, Fuling, an imperial mausoleum, and Paiqing Mountain Villa, which features folk customs and traditional cultural experiences. The route will allow tourists to enjoy Shenyang's spring scenery and explore its history and culture, the city's cultural and tourism authorities said in Shanghai.

Cultural and tourist projects worth 12.7 billion yuan (US$1.85 billion) were signed in Shanghai to promote the connectivity of the Shenyang Modern Metropolitan Area comprising seven cities, the Shenfu Reform and Innovation Demonstration Zone and the Yangtze River Delta region.

Liaoning lures Shanghai visitors with new tour routes, cultural projects
Ti Gong

Shenyang musicians perform in Shanghai.

Liaoning lures Shanghai visitors with new tour routes, cultural projects
Ti Gong

Free tickets have been distributed to Shanghai residents.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
Yangtze River
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     