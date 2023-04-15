China's consumer products expo sees record visits

The third China International Consumer Products Expo (CICPE), which concluded on Saturday in Haikou, saw a record number of visits, said the organizer.

Xinhua

Over 320,000 visits were made during the six-day expo, compared with 280,000 registered last year.

The expo hosted more than 3,382 brands from 65 countries and regions, while over 2,000 overseas purchasers from 35 countries and regions came and sought business opportunities.

Yacht exhibits and fashion shows also took place during the expo.

Themed "Share Open Opportunities, Co-Create a Better Life," the third CICPE was the first large-scale offline international expo after China optimized its COVID-19 response.