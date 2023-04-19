﻿
Beijing hospital fire death toll rises to 29, caused by renovation project

The death toll of a fire that erupted at Beijing Changfeng Hospital has increased to 29 and it was caused by an internal renovation project, according to authorities at a press conference today.

Twelve individuals, including the hospital director, several hospital officials and construction workers, have been detained for allegedly causing severe accidents, police said at the press conference.

The fire began at the hospital's inpatient department at 12:57pm on Tuesday, taking the lives of 26 hospitalized patients along with a nurse, a caregiver, and a patient's family member.

The preliminary investigation shows that the fire was the result of sparks generated during internal renovation work, which ignited the volatile substances of the flammable coating.

Over 70 patients have been evacuated to nine other hospitals.

Further investigation is still ongoing.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Qingchu
