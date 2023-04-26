Shanghai and Singapore sign 15 new agreements to enhance partnership

Shanghai mayor traveled to Singapore to attend the fourth Shanghai-Singapore Comprehensive Cooperation Council meeting. The two countries signed 15 new agreements to promote ties.

Shanghai and Singapore have signed 15 new agreements to expand their "comprehensive and forward-looking partnership of high quality."

During a visit to Singapore, Shanghai's mayor Gong Zheng attended the fourth Shanghai-Singapore Comprehensive Cooperation Council meeting designed to tighten economic and trading links, strengthen innovation, encourage transformation and broaden cultural exchange between the two countries.

Gong spoke at the meeting and emphasized Shanghai's goal to make "high quality cooperation" the defining feature of the partnership.

Gong also met with Singaporean Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Lawrence Wong, Minister for Culture, Community & Youth Edwin Tong, Minister for Trade and Industry Gan Kim Yong, and Minister of State for Culture, Community and Youth and Minister of State for Trade and Industry, Low Yen Ling.

Gong Zheng also attended a roundtable meeting with Singaporean enterprises to listen to their feedback and suggestions.

Shanghai will focus on improving the productivity of all factors, strengthening the resilience of the supply chain, promoting regional coordinated development, and creating a best-in-class commercial environment, Gong said.

Gong invited foreign companies to share new opportunities for high-quality development in Shanghai and actively expand into the Chinese market using the China International Import Expo platform.

Gong also attended a symposium with Chinese-funded enterprises in Singapore and hoped that companies can achieve greater results in their own development, play a greater role in serving as a bridge and development catalyst, and contribute to promoting comprehensive cooperation between Shanghai and Singapore.

During his visit, Gong also conducted research on urban renewal, elderly care projects, and gained insights into Singapore's experiences in urban construction and social governance.