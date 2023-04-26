﻿
News / Nation

China to advance goal of malaria-free world: health official

Xinhua
  08:46 UTC+8, 2023-04-26       0
China will continuously deepen international cooperation to aid global malaria prevention and control work and advance the goal of a malaria-free world.
Xinhua
  08:46 UTC+8, 2023-04-26       0

China will continuously deepen international cooperation to aid global malaria prevention and control work and advance the goal of a malaria-free world, according to an official of the national disease prevention and control administration.

Malaria used to be a major infectious disease in China. It had the most extensive impact and caused the most serious harm in the country, with a history of at least 3,000 years. Thanks to unremitting efforts, China cut its annual number of reported cases of malaria from over 30 million in the 1940s to zero in 2017.

On June 30, 2021, the World Health Organization officially declared China malaria-free, making it the 40th country in the world to have eliminated malaria.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     