China realizes unified registration of immovable property

China has fully realized the unified registration of immovable property, Minister of Natural Resources Wang Guanghua said Tuesday.

After 10 years of efforts, the country has established a unified registration system that covers all types of immovable property rights, Wang said at a national work conference on natural resources and immovable property registration.

In March 2013, China decided to set up an agency for the unified registration of immovables and to integrate related responsibilities assigned to multiple departments. It proposed to unify registration administration, documents and certificates, as well as the information platforms.