Airbus establishes aircraft lifecycle service center in southwest China

Airbus, the European aircraft manufacturer, on Wednesday set up an aircraft lifecycle service center in the southwestern Chinese city of Chengdu.

As Airbus' first aircraft lifecycle service center outside Europe, it will provide parking, storage, maintenance, upgrading, modification, dismantling and recycling services for all types of aircraft, said Airbus.

Covering an area of 717,000 square meters, it will have the capacity to house 125 aircraft.

The center is a collaboration between Airbus, TARMAC Aerosave and Aerotropolis Xingcheng Group, which is based in Chengdu, the capital city of Sichuan Province.

The establishment of the center marks the business scope of Airbus in China through the whole chain of aviation industry.