Wuxi City blossoms with spring flowers in lead up to May Day holiday

The Nianhuawan (or Nianhua Bay) scenic area, located in the Lingshan Buddhist scenic spot has begun a half-year floral tourism campaign.
Ti Gong

An unmanned flower shop at the scenic area allows people to pay for flowers by scanning codes.

With the clock ticking down to the May Day holiday, tourist attractions are coming up with new ideas to enrich tourist experiences as the tourism industry bounces back strongly.

The Nianhuawan (or Nianhua Bay) scenic area, located in the Lingshan Buddhist scenic spot of Wuxi City, neighboring Jiangsu Province, has created more than 10 large floral landscape art attractions where tourists can pose for photos. They have also set up an unmanned flower shop, kicking off a half-year floral tourism campaign, just before the holiday.

A sea of flowers including hydrangeas, corn poppies, and roses is the spring visual highlight of the scenic area.

To boost the "flower economy," the unmanned flower shop opened recently, where customers can buy flowers by scanning a QR code for payment.

Ti Gong

People take photos among a sea of flowers.

An activity encouraging tourists to bring their unneeded books to designated spots at the tourist attraction in exchange for fresh flowers was popular.

The books collected would be placed in certain areas for tourists to read them for free.

The operator said the initiative aims to enable people to enjoy the fragrance of flowers and books at the same time.

"It is a treasure flower shop and is alluring for young people for its creative scene and experience," said a tourist surnamed Zhang in her 20s.

The scenic area has also launched camping activities and a train from which passengers can appreciate the flowers. As a world-class Zen travel destination, it features Zen-style architecture, Nianhua Tower, a Tang-style wooden pagoda, a Zen-themed street, and Wudeng Lake.

Ti Gong

People exchange books for flowers.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
