News / Nation

Dialogue the only viable way out for Ukraine crisis: Xi

Xinhua
  21:29 UTC+8, 2023-04-26       0
Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Wednesday that dialogue and negotiations are the only viable way out of the Ukraine crisis, and no one wins a nuclear war.
Xinhua
  21:29 UTC+8, 2023-04-26

He made the remarks while talking to his Ukrainian counterpart, Volodymyr Zelensky, over the phone. The two sides exchanged views on China-Ukraine relations and the Ukraine crisis.

China will send a special representative of the Chinese government on Eurasian affairs to visit Ukraine and other countries to conduct in-depth communication with all parties on the political settlement of the crisis, he said.

Xi pointed out that bilateral relations have gone through 31 years of development and reached the level of strategic partnership, which has boosted the respective development and revitalization of the two countries.

Xi said he appreciated President Zelensky's repeated expression of emphasis on the development of China-Ukraine ties and cooperation with China, and thanked Ukraine for providing considerable assistance for the evacuation of Chinese citizens last year.

Mutual respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity, said Xi, is the political foundation of the bilateral ties.

He called on both sides to focus on the future, keep on viewing and making plans for bilateral relations from a long-term perspective, and extend the tradition of mutual respect and treating each other with sincerity, so as to propel the development of the China-Ukraine strategic partnership.

China's willingness to develop its relations with Ukraine is consistent and clear, Xi said, adding that no matter how the international situation changes, China is willing to work with the country to push forward mutually beneficial cooperation between the two countries.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
