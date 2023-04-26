Female giant panda Ya Ya departs Memphis Zoo
22:31 UTC+8, 2023-04-26 0
Female giant panda Ya Ya left the Memphis Zoo here on Wednesday morning for a flight returning to China.
Ya Ya's departure came after 20 years of stay at the zoo in Memphis, Tennessee. As arranged by the Chinese and US sides, she will board a plane to Shanghai.
Source: Xinhua Editor: Zhu Qing
