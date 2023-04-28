﻿
China's ports to handle 1.2m entries, exits daily during May Day holiday

  09:06 UTC+8, 2023-04-28       0
China will see a daily average of 1.2 million arrivals and departures at its ports during the upcoming May Day holiday, doubling the figure from last year.
China will see a daily average of 1.2 million arrivals and departures at its ports during the upcoming May Day holiday, doubling the figure from last year, the China Immigration Administration said on Thursday.

The administration predicted that passenger flow peaks will be concentrated on the eve of the five-day holiday, as well as on the first and last days. The holiday will begin on Saturday.

It is estimated that ports in south China's Guangdong Province will handle large customs clearance volumes, with the Gongbei Port in Zhuhai expected to complete a daily average of 340,000 clearances and the Luohu Port in Shenzhen expected to complete an average of 150,000 clearances each day of the holiday, according to the administration.

It said it has made arrangements to ensure the safe, smooth and orderly operations of ports, including measures for clearance channels to operate at full capacity and updating passengers with timely information.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
