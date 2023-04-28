China to see bursts of cold fronts during May Day holiday

Cold fronts will chill vast parts of China during the May Day holiday from April 29 to May 3, bringing strong winds and drops in temperature.

Cold fronts will chill vast parts of China during the May Day holiday from April 29 to May 3, bringing strong winds and drops in temperature, the China Meteorological Administration said Friday.

From Friday to Saturday, temperatures in the regions north of the middle and lower reaches of the Yangtze River will fall by 4 to 6 degrees Celcius. Additionally, areas in the northwestern and northern parts of the country will experience sandy weather, with parts of the Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region and Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region facing sandstorms, according to the administration.

Light to heavy snow will fall in many regions in the northeast and Inner Mongolia, while torrential rains will lash areas in the south and the southwest. Precipitation in central and eastern China is expected to abate on Sunday.

From May 1 to 3, cold fronts are forecast to generate windy weather and temperature slumps between 4 to 8 degrees in the northwest, northeast and Inner Mongolia. Rain and snow will batter areas in the northwest, the north and the northeast, intensifying thunderstorms and hail from May 2 to 3.

The administration said the weather in most parts of China is suitable for outdoor vacations. At the same time, safety precautions should be taken against windy and rainy weather in parts of the northwest, the south and areas along the middle and lower reaches of the Yangtze River.