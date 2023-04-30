﻿
China's bond market issuances hit 7.27 trln yuan in March

Xinhua
  10:30 UTC+8, 2023-04-30
Bond issuances in China totaled 7.27 trillion yuan (US$1.05 trillion) in March, data from the central bank showed.

Treasury bond issuances amounted to 806 billion yuan, while local government bond issuances stood at 890 billion yuan, according to the People's Bank of China.

In March, issuances of financial bonds came in at 1.26 trillion yuan, while corporate credit bond issuances totaled 1.72 trillion yuan.

Issuances of credit-asset-backed securities stood at 37.41 billion yuan, and the issuance of interbank deposit certificates hit 2.51 trillion yuan.

By the end of March, outstanding bonds held in custody were at 147.5 trillion yuan, central bank data showed.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Chaoyan
