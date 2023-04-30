Belt & Road Shaanxi Triathlon Championships open in NW China

A total of 243 triathletes attended the 2023 Belt and Road Shaanxi Triathlon Championships that opened in Hanzhong of northwest China's Shaanxi Province on Sunday.

A total of 243 professional and amateur triathletes attended the 2023 Belt and Road Shaanxi Triathlon Championships that opened in Hanzhong of northwest China's Shaanxi Province on Sunday.

Organized by China Triathlon Sports Association, the event attracted domestic and overseas triathletes to compete at Tianhan Wetland Park, which is also the main venue of 2021 China's National Games Triathlon event.

Guo Jing, one of the most famous triathletes in China, beat all rivals to cross the finish line first.

"The event is very good, with good organization. And the weather is also very fit for triathlon," said German triathlete Salvatore GuagliaNo.

"It's the first time I come to Hanzhong and I'm impressed by the scenery that was surrounded by mountain and river," he added.