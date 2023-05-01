China's renewable energy capacity soars in Q1

China saw its newly installed capacity of renewable energy surge 86.5 percent year on year to 47.4 million kilowatts in the first quarter.

China's installed renewable energy capacity saw robust growth in the first quarter amid the country's pursuit of green transition, according to the National Energy Administration (NEA).

China saw its newly installed capacity of renewable energy surge 86.5 percent year on year to 47.4 million kilowatts in the first quarter, accounting for 80.3 percent of the country's newly installed power generation capacity.

By the end of March, the installed capacity of renewable energy reached about 1.26 billion kilowatts, said the NEA.

In the first quarter, China's renewable energy generation rose 11.4 percent year on year to 594.7 billion kWh, among which wind and photovoltaic power generation went up 27.8 percent year on year.