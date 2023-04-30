Chinese private enterprises, universities help graduates find jobs

An employment promotion campaign has been launched that will see over 10,000 Chinese private enterprises cooperate with higher education institutions to help graduates find jobs.

Running through to the end of May, the campaign will organize the enterprises to hold special recruitment activities in more than 100 cities with a high density of universities, according to the sponsors on Saturday.

The campaign is jointly hosted by the All-China Federation of Industry and Commerce (ACFIC), the Ministry of Education, and the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Security.

In 2022, the ACFIC and the Ministry of Education initiated a similar campaign, with 130,000 private enterprises taking part.