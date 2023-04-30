﻿
News / Nation

Chinese private enterprises, universities help graduates find jobs

Xinhua
  10:46 UTC+8, 2023-04-30       0
An employment promotion campaign has been launched that will see over 10,000 Chinese private enterprises cooperate with higher education institutions to help graduates find jobs.
Xinhua
  10:46 UTC+8, 2023-04-30       0

An employment promotion campaign has been launched that will see more than 10,000 Chinese private enterprises cooperate with higher education institutions to help graduates find jobs.

Running through to the end of May, the campaign will organize the enterprises to hold special recruitment activities in more than 100 cities with a high density of universities, according to the sponsors on Saturday.

The campaign is jointly hosted by the All-China Federation of Industry and Commerce (ACFIC), the Ministry of Education, and the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Security.

In 2022, the ACFIC and the Ministry of Education initiated a similar campaign, with 130,000 private enterprises taking part.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Chaoyan
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     