Wingman Zhang flies through China's Tianmen Cave

Xinhua
  20:49 UTC+8, 2023-04-30
Zhang Shupeng, the daring Chinese wingsuiter, has successfully flown through China's famed Tianmen Cave this Sunday in Zhangjiajie, central China's Hunan Province.
Xinhua
  20:49 UTC+8, 2023-04-30       0
Wingman Zhang flies through China's Tianmen Cave

Zhang flew through the Tianmen Cave this Sunday in Zhangjiajie.

Zhang Shupeng, the daring Chinese wingsuiter, has successfully flown through China's famed Tianmen Cave this Sunday in Zhangjiajie, central China's Hunan Province.

Zhang took a helicopter to a height of nearly 2,200 meters behind Tianmen Cave. He jumped out of the cabin wearing a wingsuit and successfully flew through Tianmen Cave at a speed of 180 km/h.

When Zhang accomplished the feat, everyone in the crowd cheered and clapped loudly, praising how impressive the flight was. Then, Zhang continued to glide and successfully completed the challenge by landing effortlessly at the designated landing point.

Tianmen Cave is 131.5 meters high, 57 meters wide, and 60 meters deep, with an altitude of more than 1,300 meters, making it the world's highest natural mountain cave.

"I'm so happy that my dream has come true today! I've been preparing for this for the past 12 years, ever since I saw wingsuits come to China," said 38-year-old Zhang.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Long
