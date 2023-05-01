Hong Kong's new minimum wage rate of 40 HKD takes effect

Hong Kong's statutory minimum wage rate has been raised to 40 Hong Kong dollars (about 5.09 US dollars) per hour with effect from Monday.

A statement issued by the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region government on January 10 said the Chief Executive in Council has adopted the recommendation of the Minimum Wage Commission on raising the statutory minimum wage rate from 37.5 Hong Kong dollars per hour to 40 Hong Kong dollars, up 6.7 percent.

According to the Minimum Wage Ordinance, employees are protected by the new rate whether they are monthly-rated, daily-rated, hourly-rated, piece-rated, permanent, casual, full-time or part-time, etc, and regardless of whether or not they are employed under a continuous contract as defined in the Employment Ordinance.

Employees with disabilities will also be protected. But the new rate is only not applicable to live-in domestic workers, student interns, and work experience students. (1 US dollar equals 7.84 Hong Kong dollars)