China's national reunification must be realized: FM

Xinhua
  01:37 UTC+8, 2023-05-11       0
The post-war international order must be safeguarded and China's national reunification must be realized, Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Qin Gang said on Wednesday.
Ti Gong

Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang (center) visits the site of the Potsdam Conference in Berlin on May 10 (local time) and delivers a speech. This picture is from the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The post-war international order must be safeguarded and China's national reunification must be realized, Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Qin Gang said on Wednesday.

"'Taiwan independence' is a challenge to international justice and order, and runs counter to the tide of history, which is doomed to fail," Qin said after visiting the historic site of the Potsdam Conference.

The Potsdam Conference held in 1945 played an important role in laying down the post-World War II international order and "holds special historical importance for the Chinese people," said Qin, who is on a five-day visit to Germany, France and Norway.

The Potsdam Proclamation issued after the conference reaffirmed the Cairo Declaration that China's territory, including Taiwan, stolen by Japan, should be returned to China, Qin noted, adding that this is a major achievement of the World Anti-Fascist War, during which 35 million Chinese soldiers and civilians were killed or wounded.

Today, the United States claims to uphold the rule-based international order, but it has left the Potsdam Proclamation drafted by itself behind to support and connive at secessionist activities seeking "Taiwan independence," to disrupt the post-war international order and to undermine China's sovereignty and security, Qin said, "This is unacceptable to the Chinese people."

"We must remember the warning that history has given us: The post-war international order must be safeguarded. International fairness and justice must be served," said Qin.

Qin also wrote a message in an autograph book: Safeguarding the post-war international order, promoting world peace and prosperity, and achieving China's national reunification.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

