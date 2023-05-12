Chinese modernization to create more opportunities for rest of world: FM

China will stay committed to reform and opening up, focus on high-quality development, promote win-win cooperation, and provide a better investment environment.

The Chinese modernization strives for common prosperity for all, which will not only create a better life for the Chinese people, but also provide a bigger market and more opportunities for the rest of the world, visiting Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Qin Gang said Thursday.

Ever since Norwegian companies entered the Chinese market in as early as 1888, they have maintained long-term cooperation with their Chinese partners and got deeply engaged in China's reform and opening up, making important contributions to the mutually beneficial cooperation and friendly exchanges between the two countries, Qin said when meeting with representatives of the Norwegian business community.

China will stay committed to reform and opening up, focus on high-quality development, promote win-win cooperation, and provide a better investment environment for global enterprises, so as to bring new development opportunities, he said.

The Chinese economy, with strong resilience, will achieve stable, sound and sustainable development, and continue to be a powerhouse of the world economy, he said.

Qin said that the Chinese modernization also features harmony between humanity and nature, which will create broad space for green and low-carbon cooperation between China and Norway.

The two countries, both supporters of and participants in economic globalization, oppose protectionism and the push for decoupling and severing supply chains, he stressed.

Under the current circumstances, it is all the more important for China and Norway to deepen mutually beneficial cooperation and jointly promote trade liberalization and facilitation so as to deliver more results through their cooperation, he added.

During the meeting, the Norwegian representatives said they are willing to further deepen cooperation with China, as China is an important market and trading partner for Norwegian enterprises.

Strengthening dialogue and communication between the governments and business communities of the two countries is conducive to enhancing mutual understanding and expanding areas of cooperation, they said.

Qin listened attentively to their views and suggestions on strengthening China-Norway economic and trade cooperation, and answered questions regarding the Ukraine crisis, green transformation, intellectual property protection and China-US relations.

Qin is on a visit to Germany, France and Norway from May 8 to 12 at the invitation of his German, French and Norwegian counterparts.